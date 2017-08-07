FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's main opposition party urges ANC lawmakers to vote Zuma out
August 7, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 5 days ago

South Africa's main opposition party urges ANC lawmakers to vote Zuma out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South African opposition party Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday urged ruling party lawmakers to vote President Jacob Zuma out after parliamentary speaker allowed a secret ballot on a no-confidence vote on Tuesday.

Zuma's critics wanted the no confidence vote to be anonymous, hoping it will embolden ANC lawmakers to support his removal by shielding them from pressure from other party members.

"(African National Congress) MPs now have no excuse," DA leader Musi Maimane said.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia

