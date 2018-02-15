South Africa declares Gupta brother "fugitive from justice"

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s chief prosecutor declared Ajay Gupta, one of the three Gupta brothers accused of corrupt links to ousted president Jacob Zuma, a “fugitive from justice” on Thursday after he failed to hand himself in to police.

“I’ve been advised by my prosecuting team that Mr. Ajay Gupta is a fugitive from justice,” Shaun Abrahams, head of the National Prosecuting Authority, told Reuters. He did not provide further details. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by James Macharia)