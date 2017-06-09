FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Zuma calls for end to ANC infighting
June 9, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 2 months ago

South Africa's Zuma calls for end to ANC infighting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's ruling African National Congress must put a stop to public spats and unite to avoid handing the advantage to its opponents, President Jacob Zuma said on Friday.

"We must unite and close ranks and find solutions to the challenges we face," Zuma told veterans of the ANC's military wing. "We cannot afford anymore self-inflicted pain."

The ANC has become increasingly divided over Zuma's leadership in recent months due to a string of corruption scandals, diminishing public support and economic instability caused partly by a cabinet reshuffle in March. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

