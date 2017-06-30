South Africa's Zuma says "radical solutions" to land issue possible

JOHANNESBURG, June 30 (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma said on Friday the ruling African National Congress (ANC) believed it could find "radical solutions" to redistribute land to the black majority while remaining within the framework of the constitution.

"The pace of land restoration and redistribution remains a sore point for millions of our people," Zuma, who has mooted the idea of expropriating white-owned land without compensation, said in remarks at the start of an ANC policy conference. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)