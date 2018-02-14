FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 6:02 AM / 2 days ago

South African police raid Gupta home "crime scene"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - An elite South African police unit raided the home of the Gupta family, wealthy friends of President Jacob Zuma, on Wednesday as part of an investigation into allegations of influence peddling in the government, spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

The Guptas are accused by the public anti-graft watchdog of using their friendship with Zuma, asked by his party to step down, to influence policy and amass wealth. They deny wrongdoing

A police officer at the compound blocked off access to the street, saying: “This is a crime scene.” (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Ed Cropley; Editing by Nick Macfie)

