February 26, 2018 / 8:29 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

South Africa's Ramaphosa appoints Nene as finance minister in cabinet reshuffle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Former South African finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was returned to the position in a cabinet reshuffle announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, which added new faces and removed some ministers allied to former president Jacob Zuma.

“In making these changes, I have been conscious of the need to balance continuity and stability with the need for renewal, economic recovery and accelerated transformation,” Ramaphosa said in his brief speech. (Reporting by James Macharia and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Catherine Evans)

