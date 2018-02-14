South Africa's Zuma says ANC order for him to step down is "unfair"

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma said on Wednesday an order by the African National Congress (ANC) that he step down as head of state was “unfair” as the party had not spelled out what he had down wrong.

“I don’t think it is fair, I think it is unfair,” Zuma said in an interview with the state broadcaster, on the call for him to quit. He stopped short of saying he would not stand down as president, but added: “There’s nothing I’ve done wrong.”

Zuma said he would issue a statement later on Wednesday. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Gareth Jones)