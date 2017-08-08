Triumphant Zuma says ANC party united against opposition bid for power

CAPE TOWN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma, exultant after defeating a no-confidence motion in the national assembly, said on Tuesday that his African National Congress (ANC) party was united and the opposition could not take power through parliament.

“They are pumping propaganda through the media that the ANC is no longer supported by the people. It is their own imagination,” Zuma told a cheering crowd.

“The ANC is supported by the overwhelming majority,” he said, before breaking into song and cracking jokes with the crowd. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Richard Balmforth)