#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 17, 2018 / 8:58 AM / 2 days ago

RPT--South African commission says pursuing criminal complaints against SAP, KPMG, McKinsey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - South Africa’s companies registry office said on Wednesday it is pursuing criminal complaints against SAP, KPMG and McKinsey on suspicion that business they conducted with friends of President Jacob Zuma contravened the companies act.

The complaints were submitted to South African police in November and December last year and the matter is ongoing, the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) said in emailed response to questions. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; writing by Joe Brock; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
