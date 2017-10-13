FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.African court upholds ruling reinstating corruption charges against Zuma
October 13, 2017

S.African court upholds ruling reinstating corruption charges against Zuma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa, Oct 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Friday upheld a ruling by the High Court that had reinstated corruption charges against President Jacob Zuma, piling further pressure on a head of state already facing several scandals.

Zuma was appealing against a High Court ruling in April 2016 that ordered a review of a decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to set aside hundreds of corruption charges against Zuma. That decision allowed Zuma to run for president in 2009. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
