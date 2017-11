JOHANNESBURG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma will release a report into the feasibility of fee-free higher education at midday (1000 GMT) today, the presidency said in a statement on Monday.

Reports that Zuma was planning to announce free tertiary education have hurt the rand currency in recent days, as higher education spending would put more pressure on South Africa’s strained public finances. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Joe Brock)