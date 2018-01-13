South Africa "open for investment", new ANC leader Ramaphosa says

EAST LONDON, South Africa, Jan 13 (Reuters) - South Africa is open for investment and wants to offer policy certainty as it seeks to increase economic growth and eradicate poverty, the new leader of the ruling African National Congress said on Saturday.

Cyril Ramaphosa, who won the race to succeed President Jacob Zuma as ANC leader last month, made the comments in a speech to mark 106 years since the founding of Africa’s oldest liberation movement.

“South Africa is open for investment and we invite all investors from all over the world to come to South Africa to invest in our country so that we can grow our economy, create jobs, end poverty,” Ramaphosa told thousands of ANC members packed into a stadium in East London. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alexander Smith)