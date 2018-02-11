FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 11, 2018 / 6:36 AM / a day ago

South Africa's ANC to hold meeting of key decision-making body on Monday - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) said on Sunday it would convene a special meeting of its National Executive Committee on Monday, a key decision-making body that has the power to recall President Jacob Zuma from office.

“We do have a meeting tomorrow, we are unable to speak to the agenda at this stage,” ANC spokesman Pule Mabe said when asked if the meeting would discuss the removal of Zuma. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Paul Tait)

