February 6, 2018 / 8:15 AM / 2 days ago

South Africa's Zuma summons ministers to cabinet meeting - eNCA TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma summoned cabinet ministers to a meeting in Cape Town on Tuesday, eNCA television reported, as pressure builds on the embattled 75-year-old leader to quit.

Zuma normally holds cabinet meetings on Wednesdays. It was not immediately clear why Zuma had summoned the meeting a day ahead of schedule.

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress has called a special meeting of its decision-making executive for Wednesday, at which analysts have said the party could call for Zuma to resign. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia)

