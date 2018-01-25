FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Markets News
January 25, 2018 / 9:47 AM / a day ago

South Africa's December producer inflation rises to 5.2 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JOHANNESBURG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's producer price inflation
(PPI) quickened to 5.2 percent year-on-year in December compared with 5.1
percent in November, the statistics agency said on Thursday.
    On a month-on-month basis, December PPI rose to 0.6 percent from 0.5 percent
in November, Statistics South Africa said.    
    
                              Percentage changes
    
                                     Dec      Dec      Nov       Nov
                                     y/y      m/m      y/y       m/m  
                                                               
 Final manufactured goods            5.2      0.6      5.1       0.5
                                                               
 Intermediate manufactured goods     3.2     -0.4      4.2       0.9
                                                               
 Electricity and water               3.3     -1.8      4.0       0.2
                                                               
 Mining and quarrying                6.1     -2.7     11.3      -0.7
                                                               
 Agriculture, forestry and fishing   6.4      1.2      6.9       3.8 
                                                               
 
 (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
