RPT-South Africa to outline "decisive" policy in 2018 after ratings cut
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
The inside story of Mugabe's downfall
November 25, 2017 / 7:48 AM / in a day

RPT-South Africa to outline "decisive" policy in 2018 after ratings cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - South Africa will use its annual budget next year to outline “decisive” policy to strengthen its fiscal framework, the finance ministry said on Saturday after S&P Global Ratings cut its local currency debt to “junk” status.

“The 2018 Budget will outline decisive and specific policy measures to strengthen the fiscal framework,” the finance ministry said in a statement, without giving more detail.

S&P announced the downgrade on Friday, citing a further deterioration in the country’s economic outlook and public finances, and Moody’s placed South Africa on review for a downgrade. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by Alexander Smith)

