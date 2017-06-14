FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's April retail sales rise 1.5 percent year/year
June 14, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 2 months ago

South Africa's April retail sales rise 1.5 percent year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 14 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose by 1.5 percent year-on-year in April, beating market expectations, after increasing 0.9 percent in March, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.6 percent year-on-year increase in retail sales in April.

On a month-on-month basis, sales inched up by 0.3 percent and were also up 0.3 percent in the three months to April compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

