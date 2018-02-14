FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
Aerospace
Winter Olympics
Technology
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Consumer Products & Retail News
February 14, 2018 / 11:12 AM / a day ago

South Africa's retail sales rise 5.3 percent y/y in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose by 5.3 percent year-on-year in December, after increasing by a revised 7.9 percent in November, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 4 percent year-on-year increase in retail sales in December.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were down 2.6 percent but rose 5.6 percent in the three months to December compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.