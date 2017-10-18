South Africa's retail sales rise 5.5 percent year/year in August

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose by 5.5 percent year-on-year in August, beating market expectations, after increasing by a revised 1.6 percent in July, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 2.3 percent year-on-year increase in retail sales in August.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were up 2.4 percent and rose 3.4 percent in the three months to August compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)