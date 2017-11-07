FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-South Africa finmin: many interested in equity stake in SAA
Sections
Featured
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
The road to Brexit
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Technology
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
Entertainment
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 7, 2017 / 9:32 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-South Africa finmin: many interested in equity stake in SAA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects name of ratings agency in final paragraph)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - South African Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Tuesday that many investors were interested in taking an equity stake in South African Airways (SAA), after the government appointed new board members to turn around the struggling national airline.

SAA relies on government guarantees to keep it solvent and has been repeatedly cited by the major credit rating agencies as a threat to South Africa’s public finances.

Gigaba told a news conference that he wanted the new chief executive of SAA, Vuyani Jarana, to restore confidence in the airline and consolidate its assets.

“We will continue ... to have discussions about the strategic equity partner for South African Airways because ultimately we are going to need not only private sector capital, but also expertise for us to move forward and bring SAA back to sustainability,” Gigaba said.

Last month, Gigaba cited bailouts to state-owned companies like SAA when unveiling dismal medium-term budget forecasts - which Moody’s described as “credit negative”. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Ralph Boulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.