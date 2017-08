JOHANNESBURG, July 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's trade surplus rose to 10.67 billion rand ($813 million) in June from a revised 7.22 billion rand surplus in May, data from the revenue agency showed on Monday.

Exports fell 0.6 percent to 102.14 billion rand on a month-on-month basis in June, while imports were down 4.2 percent to 91.47 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said in a statement.