Four dead as South African train crashes, bursts into flames
January 4, 2018 / 11:00 AM / a day ago

Four dead as South African train crashes, bursts into flames

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Four people died and dozens were injured after a passenger train derailed and crashed into a truck before bursting into flames in South Africa’s Free State province, emergency services said on Thursday.

“Four people have been declared dead... with approximately 40 injured,” said Netcare’s spokesman Tebogo Magoro, a spokesman for emergency services group Netcare911.

Paramedic service ER24 said as many as 100 people had been injured. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by John Stonestreet)

