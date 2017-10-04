FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Transnet to spend additional $6 billion on ports, railways over three years
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 4, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 15 days ago

S.Africa's Transnet to spend additional $6 billion on ports, railways over three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s state-owned freight logistics group Transnet will invest an additional 84 billion rand ($6 billion) over the next three years to increase capacity at ports and railway lines, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) said on Wednesday.

However, Transnet does not expect to meet a target of 330 million tonnes of freight rail by the end of the 2018/19 financial year, due to a domestic and global economic downturn, the DPE’s latest annual report tabled in parliament showed. ($1 = 13.5709 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.