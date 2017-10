CAPE TOWN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting at South Africa’s Cape Town International Airport, police said on Wednesday.

Operations at the airport, which is the second busiest in the country and a tourism hub, were not affected, police spokesman Vish Naidoo told Reuters, adding that the motive for the shooting was unknown. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)