CAPE TOWN, March 1 (Reuters) - South Africa’s wheat imports are expected to more than double to 2.1 million tonnes in 2018 from 935,000 tonnes last year as a severe drought hits production in the key Western Cape growing area, industry body Grain SA said on Thursday.

According to the Western Cape government, record losses in wheat production saw the harvest in the province decline by almost half to 586,000 tonnes this year. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by Ed Stoddard)