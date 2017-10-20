S.African prosecutors give Zuma Nov. 30 deadline to make presentations in corruption case

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has given President Jacob Zuma until Nov. 30 to make submissions before it decides whether to reinstate 783 corruption charges filed against Zuma before he became president, it said on Friday.

The NPA said any further representations by Zuma should relate to issues not previously considered by authorities.

The Supreme Court of Appeal last Friday upheld a High Court ruling to reinstate the charges filed against Zuma. They were set aside in April 2009 by the then-head of the prosecuting authority, paving the way for Zuma to run for president later that year. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Catherine Evans)