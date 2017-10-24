FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Saga says chairman to retire next year
October 24, 2017

UK's Saga says chairman to retire next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Saga Plc, a provider of travel and insurance services for people of 50 and above, said Chairman Andrew Goodsell intends to retire in 2018, after 26 years with the company.

Saga, which offers ocean and river cruises, singles holidays and escorted tours and insurance services, said the process to appoint Goodsell’s successor would be start soon.

The handover is expected to be complete by the end of May 2018, the company said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

