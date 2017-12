Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics Inc said on Thursday its drug to treat patients with moderate to severe depression met the main goal in a mid-stage study.

The 89-patient study testing the drug, SAGE-217, showed statistically significant reduction of depression symptoms, compared to a placebo. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)