FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sainsbury's first half profit dented by seasonal Argos loss
Sections
Featured
Industrial output rises at fastest pace this year
Economy
Industrial output rises at fastest pace this year
Ford and Ekso team up for 'bionic' auto workers
Technology
Ford and Ekso team up for 'bionic' auto workers
Women detail misconduct claims against comedian Louis C.K.
Entertainment
Women detail misconduct claims against comedian Louis C.K.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
November 9, 2017 / 7:15 AM / a day ago

Sainsbury's first half profit dented by seasonal Argos loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - British supermarket Sainsbury’s on Thursday reported a 9 percent fall in first half profit, a fourth straight decline, reflecting the inclusion of the seasonally loss-making Argos business in the results as well as rising costs.

Sainsbury‘s, which acquired Argos in September 2016, said it made an underlying pretax profit of 251 million pounds ($329.7 million) in the 28 weeks to Sept. 23.

That was ahead of analysts’ average forecast of 241 million pounds but down from 277 million pounds made in the same period last year.

Sainsbury’s said retail like-for-like sales rose 0.6 percent, excluding fuel, in the second quarter, having risen 2.3 percent in the first quarter.

The group said the outlook for full year profit remained in line with current market consensus. ($1 = 0.7612 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Costas Pitas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.