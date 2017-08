LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia's Sakhalin II liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility has awarded its three-cargo tender to Royal Dutch Shell, Gazprom and Mitsui, trade sources said.

The plant offered three October cargoes loading on Oct. 5, 7 and 15, they said. The companies are estimated to have paid about $6.30 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) per cargo, traders said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Adrian Croft)