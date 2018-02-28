FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 9:13 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Salesforce posts quarterly profit compared with year-ago loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year earlier, as more businesses turned to its cloud-based sales and marketing software to increase efficiency. The company reported a net income of about $67.6 million, or 9 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a loss of $51.4 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $2.85 billion from $2.29 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

