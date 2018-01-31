FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 11:14 AM / a day ago

Chile's Salmones Camanchaca narrows Oslo IPO range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 31 (Reuters) -

** Chilean fish farmer Salmones Camanchaca has narrowed its IPO interval ahead of the expected end of bookbuilding on Feb. 1, it said on Wednesday

** The revised range is NOK 40-45 per share from NOK 38.5-48 seen initially

** “The book is covered throughout the updated indicative price range,” the company said

** The company is expected to list in Oslo on Feb. 2

** Managers of the deal are DNB Markets, Larrain Vial, Nordea Bank and Pareto Securities AS (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

