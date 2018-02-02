FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 7:54 AM / 2 days ago

Chile's Salmones Camanchaca sets Oslo IPO price at NOK 42 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 2 (Reuters) -

** Chilean fish farmer Salmones Camanchaca ended its IPO bookbuilding on Feb. 1

** The Shares in the Offering are priced at NOK 42 per Share, it said on Friday

** Initially the price range were from NOK 38.5-48 per share

** In total 19.8 mln common shares were placed in the IPO, corresponding to 30 pct of the total share capital

** Salmones Camanchaca has allocated in total 9.18 mln new common shares and Compañía Pesquera Camanchaca S.A. has sold in total 10.62 mln common shares

** The Selling Shareholder will retain 70 pct ownership in Salmones Camanchaca and consequently the free float will be 30 pct following the Offering and the Chilean Offering

** Following the Offering, there will be in total 66 million shares, of which the new Shares represent 13.9 pct

** The offer price implies a market capitalization of Salmones Camanchaca of about NOK 2,772 mln (about $363 mln)

** The company will have its first trading day in Oslo on Feb. 2, starting at GMT 0800

** Managers of the deal are DNB Markets, Larrain Vial, Nordea Bank and Pareto Securities AS (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Camilla Knudsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
