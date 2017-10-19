Samarco extends temporary suspension of 800 employees for 5 months

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Miner Samarco, a joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton, said on Wednesday it has decided along with unions to extend the temporary suspension of 800 employees for five months to March 31, 2018.

The layoff period began on June 1 and was to end on Nov 1.

Samarco halted its activities after a tailings dam ruptured in November 2015, killing 19 people, leaving hundreds homeless and polluting the Doce river. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; editing by Grant McCool)