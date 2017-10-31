FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Elec names 3 new business heads, JK Shin and others to step down
October 31, 2017 / 5:21 AM / in a day

Samsung Elec names 3 new business heads, JK Shin and others to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd named new heads of three businesses on Tuesday, with co-CEOs J.K. Shin and Yoon Boo-keun to step down.

It named Kim Ki-nam, president of Semiconductor Business, as the new head of the components business, Koh Dong-jin as new head of IT and Mobile Communications, and Kim Hyun-suk as new head of Consumer Electronics.

Current Chief Financial Officer Lee Sang-hoon would resign from his CFO role and had been recommended as chairman of the board, Samsung said in a statement. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

