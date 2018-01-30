Samsung Elec Q4 profit up 64 pct on-year to new record

SEOUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd posted a record quarterly profit, as expected, for the three months through December, led by strong demand for memory chips.

Operating profit for the world’s biggest chipmaker was 15.15 trillion won ($14.12 billion) in the fourth quarter, up 64.3 percent from a year ago and in line with the 15.1 trillion won the company had estimated.

Revenue jumped 23.7 percent to 66 trillion won, also in line with its earlier estimate. ($1 = 1,072.6500 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)