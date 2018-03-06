FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 12:54 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea's Samsung Heavy says new share issuance to be worth 1.41 trln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Tuesday the expected value of its planned new share issuance has been cut to 1.41 trillion won ($1.31 billion) from a previously-announced 1.56 trillion won.

The shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing that the value of the issuance had been changed with newly issued shares to be assigned at 5,870 won per share, instead of the originally planned 6,510 won per share.

Samsung Heavy shares have fallen about 35 percent since the plan to issue new shares were announced in early December. ($1 = 1,073.8500 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee Editing by Stephen Coates)

