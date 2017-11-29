FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Philippines' San Miguel says looking to bid for Vietnam's Sabeco
November 29, 2017 / 3:37 AM / 2 days ago

CORRECTED-Philippines' San Miguel says looking to bid for Vietnam's Sabeco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects foreign ownership cap to 49 percent, from 39 percent, in third paragraph)

MANILA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ San Miguel Corp is looking to bid for Vietnam’s largest brewer Sabeco , the conglomerate’s president said on Wednesday.

“Yes,” Ramon Ang told Reuters in a text message when asked if San Miguel is looking to join the bidding for the Vietnamese brewer.

Vietnam said earlier on Wednesday it is open to selling a 54-percent stake in Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp, but capped foreign ownership at about 49 percent. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)

