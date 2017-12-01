FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icahn seeks to inspect SandRidge Energy books, records
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
markets
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Jobs
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
Commentary
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 1, 2017 / 5:09 PM / Updated a day ago

Icahn seeks to inspect SandRidge Energy books, records

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn has asked to inspect certain books and records of SandRidge Energy Inc , according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Icahn seeks to investigate the compensation of SandRidge's senior management, the proposed acquisition of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc and the recent poison pill plan laid out by SandRidge, according to the filing. (bit.ly/2j7as9j)

Icahn’s demand comes a day after he called the $746 million bid by SandRidge for Bonanza Creek “value-destroying”. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.