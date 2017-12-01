Icahn seeks to inspect SandRidge Energy books, records

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn has asked to inspect certain books and records of SandRidge Energy Inc , according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Icahn seeks to investigate the compensation of SandRidge's senior management, the proposed acquisition of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc and the recent poison pill plan laid out by SandRidge, according to the filing. (bit.ly/2j7as9j)

Icahn’s demand comes a day after he called the $746 million bid by SandRidge for Bonanza Creek “value-destroying”. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)