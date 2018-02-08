FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Energy
February 8, 2018 / 10:05 PM / Updated a day ago

SandRidge Energy CEO, CFO are leaving after push from Icahn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc said on Thursday its chief executive and finance chief are leaving so the U.S. shale producer can pursue a new corporate strategy.

The exits are a victory for activist investor Carl Icahn, the company’s largest shareholder, who had blasted for months what he considered management’s ineptitude.

James Bennett, who led the company into and out of bankruptcy as CEO, is leaving as of Thursday. Julien Bott, the finance chief, will leave as soon as the company’s annual report is filed with U.S. regulators, SandRidge’s board said in a statement.

Icahn was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.