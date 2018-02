Feb 22 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc will use Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s gene-editing technology platform to develop cancer treatments, in a collaboration deal worth more than $3 billion, the two companies said on Thursday.

Sangamo will receive an upfront payment of $150 million and is eligible to receive up to $3.01 billion in potential payments, the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)