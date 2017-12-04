FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi says monitoring outcomes of ongoing dengue vaccination schemes
December 4, 2017

Sanofi says monitoring outcomes of ongoing dengue vaccination schemes

PARIS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Sanofi on Monday said it was monitoring outcomes of ongoing public programs involving its dengue vaccine, Dengvaxia, following the launch of a probe in the Philippines.

The Philippines ordered an investigation into the immunisation of more than 730,000 children with the French drugmaker’s product after Sanofi said last week the vaccine should not be recommended for individuals who have not been previously infected by the virus.

“It is important to note that the vast majority of those vaccinated to date live in high endemic settings and, therefore, will have had a prior dengue infection before vaccination,”, Sanofi said in an emailed statement.

Sanofi also said most doses of Dengvaxia, which is available in 11 countries, had been sold in Philippines and Brazil for public health campaigns and added a public vaccination programme was “ongoing” in the Brazilian state of Parana. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont Editing by Ingrid Melander)

