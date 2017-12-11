FDA clears Sanofi's follow-on diabetes biologic of Lilly's Humalog

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it approved Sanofi SA’s Admelog as the first follow-on biologic version of Eli Lilly and Co’s fast-acting insulin, Humalog.

The drug is a short-acting insulin product, generally administered just before meals, to help patients with diabetes control blood sugar levels after eating.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 30 million people in the United States have diabetes. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)