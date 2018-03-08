Germany's SAP admits misconduct in South Africa Gupta deals

JOHANNESBURG, March 8 (Reuters) - German software maker SAP found compliance breaches and “indications of misconduct” in public sector deals in South Africa involving the Guptas, friends of former president Jacob Zuma accused of corruption, it said on Thursday.

Outlining the findings of an external legal review of the deals with state firms worth more than $50 million, SAP said three executives suspended last year had resigned without severance pay.

SAP admitted it paid more than $8 million to intermediary companies controlled by the Guptas. One of the Gupta brothers, Atul, was declared a fugitive from justice and fled South Africa after Zuma was forced out of office by his party last month.

However, the company said there was no evidence of payments directly to South African government officials. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Joe Brock)