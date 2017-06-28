FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sarepta appoints former Allergan executive Douglas Ingram as CEO
June 28, 2017 / 9:14 PM / a month ago

Sarepta appoints former Allergan executive Douglas Ingram as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday it appointed Douglas Ingram as president and chief executive officer.

Ingram, who previously held a senior executive position in Allergan Plc, will also be a part of Sarepta's board.

The appointment of Ingram comes two months after Edward Kaye informed Sarepta's board of his intention to resign as chief executive. Kaye is expected to serve Sarepta in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition, the company said. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

