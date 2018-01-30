CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Saudi says settlement in anti-corruption crackdown valued at $106 bln

(corrects the number of those still in custody to 56 from 65, after office amended its statement)

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al Mojeb said on Tuesday that anti-corruption settlements have generated an estimated 400 billion riyal ($106.7 billion), according to a statement issued by the government’s information office.

Mojeb also said that the settlement represented various types of assets, including real estate, commercial entities, securities, cash and other assets.

He said the total number of subpoenaed individuals reached 381, and 56 remained in custody. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)