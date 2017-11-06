FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi international bond spreads widen slightly on corruption crackdown
Sections
Featured
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
Paradise papers
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
BUSINESS
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
environment
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 6, 2017 / 9:50 AM / in 21 hours

Saudi international bond spreads widen slightly on corruption crackdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Spreads for Saudi Arabia’s international bonds widened slightly in early London trade on Monday in response to the government’s anti-corruption crackdown, which has detained dozens of people from the kingdom’s political and business elites.

The spread on the Saudi 30-year sovereign bond maturing in 2046 widened about 5 basis points. Traders said activity was quiet and there was no panic; some foreign funds sold at the long end of the curve, where their investment is concentrated, while Gulf regional investors held on to their positions.

The Saudi riyal weakened marginally in the forwards market. One-year U.S. dollar/riyal forwards were quoted as high as 183 points, their highest level since late September, compared to Friday’s close of 115 points. They remained far below this year’s peaks around 400 points. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.