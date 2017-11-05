FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi stocks drop after corruption probe detains businessmen, officials
November 5, 2017 / 7:17 AM / a day ago

Saudi stocks drop after corruption probe detains businessmen, officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market fell in early trade on Sunday after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman moved to consolidate his power and crack down on corruption with a Cabinet reshuffle and a string of detentions of prominent figures.

The Saudi equities index was down 1.5 percent after eight minutes of trade. Investment firm Kingdom Holding , owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who was one of those detained, plunged 9.9 percent.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported a new anti-corruption committee chaired by Prince Mohammed had detained 11 princes, four current ministers and tens of former ministers. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Paul Tait)

