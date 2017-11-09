FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top U.S. diplomat speaks to Saudi counterpart about arrests in kingdom -State Dept.
Sections
Featured
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
saudi arabia
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
market analysis
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
environment
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 9, 2017 / 9:02 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Top U.S. diplomat speaks to Saudi counterpart about arrests in kingdom -State Dept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has spoken to Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir about the situation in Saudi Arabia, where a crackdown on corruption has led to dozens of arrests, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Thursday.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert also said the U.S. charge d‘affaires in Riyadh met on Wednesday with Saad al-Hariri, who resigned as Lebanese prime minister while in Saudi Arabia. Asked about reports Hariri was being held in the kingdom, Nauert declined to say where the meeting took place or to elaborate on Hariri’s status.

She described the talks as “sensitive, private, diplomatic conversations.”

Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.