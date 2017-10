RIYADH, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Saudi central bank has received three applications for banking licences and processing them is at an advanced stage, central bank governor Ahmed al-Kholifey told a news conference on Wednesday.

Kholifey did not name the applicants.

Another central bank official said no more bank mergers were expected. Alawwal Bank and Saudi British Bank agreed in April to start talks on a possible merger. (Reporting by Katie Paul and Stephen Kalin, Writing by Andrew Torchia)